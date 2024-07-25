Pakistani refugee living in Gujarat found to have obtained PAN card

AHMEDABAD: A PAN (Permanent Account Number) card was issued to a woman from a Pakistani refugee family residing in Saharnagar, Lakhwad, in the Mehsana taluk of Gujarat, said sources in the state's health department. An investigation by the health department uncovered that the PAN card was issued to a Pakistani refugee named Bhuriben Thakor (alias Bhoori Shando). This revelation follows a probe into the issuance of an Ayushman card to a Pakistani refugee family. In addition to the previously discovered ration card, Aadhaar card, proof of income and Ayushman card for Pakistani citizens on long-term visas, the PAN card issue has now surfaced.
The health department's investigation revealed that a Pakistani family living on a long-term visa possessed a ration card in 2021. It was also discovered that a PAN card had been issued in the name of a Pakistani refugee. The Mehsana Mamlatdar office issued the ration card to the family, and based on that, the Mehsana Taluka Development Officer's office provided the income statement. However, the Pakistani family surrendered the ration card two years ago when the issue of the election card emerged.
"This Pakistani citizen may have obtained the PAN card using the income statement. If a person has a ration card, Aadhaar card and income statement, it is not difficult to get a PAN card. On this basis, the woman may also have secured the PAN card," said a source.
Mehsana Taluka Development Officer Haresh Choudhary told the media, "The income certificate is issued by the Talati of the respective village. At that time, the village Talati may have issued the income certificate. Applicants from rural areas don't need to visit the office to submit proof of income, as the process is conducted online. Currently, no inquiry has been ordered regarding the income certificate of the Pakistani refugee family."
Mehsana Collector M Nagarajan informed TNIE that "The health department conducted an investigation after reports surfaced that four Ayushman cards had been issued to a Pakistani refugee family. Currently, the Ayushman cards for the four Pakistani citizens have been deactivated, and a report has been sent."
He added, "The relevant departments have been notified to cancel the other documents. Nothing regarding the PAN card has come to my notice."
Mehsana Rural Mamlatdar Urvish Valand stated, "In 2021, election cards were issued to a Pakistani refugee family. During that time, Aadhaar cards were issued to 10 individuals and election cards to six people. A complaint regarding the election cards was filed at the division police station. The higher office was informed about the process of canceling the ration card. The health department is currently investigating the Ayushman card issue. Our office has not received any instructions for an investigation at this time."