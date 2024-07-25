Pakistani refugee living in Gujarat found to have obtained PAN card

AHMEDABAD: A PAN (Permanent Account Number) card was issued to a woman from a Pakistani refugee family residing in Saharnagar, Lakhwad, in the Mehsana taluk of Gujarat, said sources in the state's health department. An investigation by the health department uncovered that the PAN card was issued to a Pakistani refugee named Bhuriben Thakor (alias Bhoori Shando). This revelation follows a probe into the issuance of an Ayushman card to a Pakistani refugee family. In addition to the previously discovered ration card, Aadhaar card, proof of income and Ayushman card for Pakistani citizens on long-term visas, the PAN card issue has now surfaced.

The health department's investigation revealed that a Pakistani family living on a long-term visa possessed a ration card in 2021. It was also discovered that a PAN card had been issued in the name of a Pakistani refugee. The Mehsana Mamlatdar office issued the ration card to the family, and based on that, the Mehsana Taluka Development Officer's office provided the income statement. However, the Pakistani family surrendered the ration card two years ago when the issue of the election card emerged.

"This Pakistani citizen may have obtained the PAN card using the income statement. If a person has a ration card, Aadhaar card and income statement, it is not difficult to get a PAN card. On this basis, the woman may also have secured the PAN card," said a source.