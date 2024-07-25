Plea in HC against Varanasi civic body order to shut meat shops along Kanwar Yatra route during 'Saawan’

LUCKNOW: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court challenging the Varanasi Municipal Corporation's direction to shut down all meat and poultry shops along the Kanwar Yatra route for the entire month of 'Saawan' in the holy city.
The petition, moved by the National Loktantrik Party (NLP) through its national president (executive) Mohammad Suhail, on Wednesday, sought urgent hearing in the matter from the court. The petitioner also urged the High Court to quash the order of July 19, 2024, declaring it unconstitutional.
The petitioner said that the directive of Varanasi Municipal Corporation not only violates the fundamental right to freedom of occupation, trade or business guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) but also breaches the fundamental right to life with dignity and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
According to the petitioner, the practice of Kanwar Yatra in ‘Saawan’ is an age-old tradition during which meat shops have always remained open. Therefore, the authorities, by passing such directives, are trying to create an exclusion by identity, he adds.
The petitioner has further taken the ground that the authorities have passed a directive without considering the fact that the said directive will impact the livelihood of the shopkeepers.
"The shops’ earnings are the means of livelihood for the shop-owners and closure of business on the ground of selling non-vegetarian items is unreasonable and violates their fundamental right to carry on their trade or business. It also creates unlawful discrimination without sufficient cause as to why only meat shops are chosen to be closed," the petitioner adds.
The petitioner also says in his plea that such a decision promotes breach of the fundamental right of individual liberty and choice of food, as it prevents persons willing to consume meat or for whom consumption of meat and non-vegetarian food is medically prescribed.
Many of these shops may be on rental and sudden closure of shops will affect them. As per the plea, these meat shops are mostly owned by the followers of Islam. Sources said the municipal body took the decision so that Kanwariyas did not face any issues during their yatra. As per reports, there are 96 meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra route Varanasi.
Lastly, the plea seeks guidelines for operating meat and poultry shops during Saawan and other Hindu festivals in order to balance religious sentiments and business interests within the jurisdiction of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation.