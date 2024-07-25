PM Modi to visit Kargil on July 26, carry out first blast of Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project involves constructing a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel at an altitude of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road. This tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh and, upon completion, will be the highest tunnel in the world. It is expected to enhance the movement of armed forces and equipment while promoting economic and social development in Ladakh.

The tunnel's construction is significant given the ongoing standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

As reported earlier by TNIE, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in March successfully cut through a strategically important alternate road link to Leh district of Ladakh. The passage will become the shortest route among the three roads and strengthen defence preparedness.

March 25 marked the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication by BRO personnel in one of the most challenging terrains of the world”, it said. Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, DG Border Roads said, “ In January when the Zanskar was frozen, we used this to our advantage and moved equipment and personnel along the river to establish additional attack points.”

We have established connectivity on this vital axis. Soon we will start work on black topping the road. With construction of Shinkun La tunnel commencing, the third all weather axis to Ladakh will be established,” he said.

The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road derives its strategic importance from the fact that it is not only shorter vis-a-vis the other two axes, but crosses only one pass; Shinkun La (16,558 feet) on which tunnel work is about to commence by BRO.

“This will result in the Road having all-weather connectivity to the strategically important Ladakh region. The provision of connectivity along this strategic third axis to Ladakh will give a quantum boost to our defence preparedness along the Northern Borders.”

The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road is now the third axis apart from Manali-Leh and Srinagar-Leh which connects Ladakh to the hinterland. The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road has a length of 298 Kms and connects Manali to Leh through Darcha (NH-03) and Nimmu on Kargil-Leh Highway.