President Murmu takes up role of teacher for school students, stresses environmental conservation

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday took up the role of a teacher for students of a central school in the President's Estate, interacting with them on the issue of global warming while also suggesting ways for environment conservation.

During her interactive session with Class 9 students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi, she also emphasised the need for water conservation and encouraged them to plant more trees in a bid to reduce the impact of climate change.

"We should plant more trees. We should also take steps to reduce water wastage and conserve it through rainwater harvesting," Murmu said.

She also discussed air pollution and talked about the ways to reduce it.

At the beginning of her interaction, the president asked the students about their ambitions and the subjects they liked and expressed her happiness after learning that they aspired to become scientists and doctors, among others.