Rahul lends ears to farm leaders

NEW DELHI: A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, a delegation of farmer leaders from six states met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Parliament House complex on Wednesday and apprised him of their concerns.

The delegation comprised 12 farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gandhi said the Congress and the INDIA bloc allies will raise the issue of legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) in Parliament and pressure the government. “We have mentioned in our manifesto about a legal guarantee for MSP, which can be implemented without any hassles,” he said.