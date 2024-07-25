Surge in terror strikes fails to deter tourists from visiting J&K

SRINAGAR: Despite a surge in militancy, Jammu and Kashmir has welcomed over 1 crore tourists in the first six months of the year, including more than 50 lakh Vaishno Devi pilgrims. The violence has not deterred tourist arrivals, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
A total of 1,08,41,009 tourists visited the Union Territory by the end of June. The Valley, renowned for its natural beauty and now with reduced militant activities, has become a highly sought-after destination, drawing visitors from across India.
The statistics provided by the minister reveal a significant increase in tourism over recent years: 1,88,64,332 tourists in 2022; 1,13,14,884 in 2021, and 34,70,834 in 2020. Since the restructuring of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory in August 2019, the Central government has actively promoted tourism in the region.
Tourism has not only flourished in the Valley but also in border areas like Gurez, Keran, Teetwal, Uri, and RS Pura, which have been opened up for tourists without requiring special permissions. Additionally, foreign tourist arrivals have surged after the successful hosting of G20 Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar last year.
Furthermore, tourism’s contribution to the UT’s Gross State Domestic Product has risen from 7.84% in FY 2019-20 to 8.47% in FY 2022-23, showcasing an annual growth rate of 15.13% over last three years.
Despite recent attacks, the influx of tourists underscores a growing interest in the region’s offerings.