Surge in terror strikes fails to deter tourists from visiting J&K

SRINAGAR: Despite a surge in militancy, Jammu and Kashmir has welcomed over 1 crore tourists in the first six months of the year, including more than 50 lakh Vaishno Devi pilgrims. The violence has not deterred tourist arrivals, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

A total of 1,08,41,009 tourists visited the Union Territory by the end of June. The Valley, renowned for its natural beauty and now with reduced militant activities, has become a highly sought-after destination, drawing visitors from across India.