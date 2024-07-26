Ahom dynasty's mound-burial system included in UNESCO World Heritage List

The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam has been submitted as India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24, the Centre informed the Parliament last December.

An advisory body to UNESCO has recommended “favourably” the inscription of the ‘Moidams’ on the World Heritage List.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee to be hosted in New Delhi from July 21-31 will examine 27 nominations from around the world, including 19 cultural sites, four natural sites, and two mixed sites.

“The ICOMOS has recommended favourably for inscription of Moidams which means it fulfils all those parameters,” said an official.