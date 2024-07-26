All 14 crew members rescued from tugboat that went adrift off Alibag coast in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: All 14 crew members of a tugboat that had drifted in the Arabian Sea off the Alibag coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been rescued, a police official said on Friday.

Police said that the tugboat went adrift after its engine stopped functioning near the Kolaba fort off the Alibag coast on Thursday. The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard, he said.

A chopper of the Coast Guard was engaged in the operation, which started around 9 am, and all the 14 crew members of the tugboat were safely evacuated, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

The Coast Guard chopper picked up the crew from the tugboat and safely dropped them at Alibag beach, he said, adding that all its 14 members are safe.