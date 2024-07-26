Bhopal Diary | BJP rumblings over favour to turncoats

Two days after he threatened to quit as minister and added that his Lok Sabha member wife too would resign over the loss of his key ministerial portfolio to ex-Congress veteran Ramnivas Rawat, the first-time cabinet minister Nagarsingh Chouhan went silent on the issue following meeting with top BJP leaders of the state. But the development gave voice to the pain of at least one senior BJP leader, third-time MLA and ex-minister Ajay Vishnoi, who summed it up with a one-liner, “Turncoats are fortunate that they are becoming ministers, while senior and committed party leaders are being ignored.”

Special policy to promote rearing of cows

Celebrating the year 2024-25 as Cow Protection Year, the state government is working on a special policy to promote rearing of cows across the state. It has been decided to give subsidies to each of those farmers who rear more than 10 cows. Announcing this at a recent seminar in Bhopal, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that funds will be provided by the government for rearing old, unhealthy, disabled and destitute cattle. Along with it, the government is planning to introduce a system of providing bonus to dairy farmers on milk on the lines of agricultural crops.

Second-time BJP MP gets threat to his life

Mahendra Solanki, the former judge and second-time sitting BJP MP from Dewas-Shajapur SC seat of western Madhya Pradesh, has received life threat from an unidentified caller recently. In his complaint with the Dewas district police, the MP alleged that the caller threatened to kill him for making and posting videos on nationalism and Hindutva. The primary police probe into the complaint has revealed that the call emanated from Kanpur in UP, but concerned cell-number is now switched off. Solanki had won his maiden LS polls in 2019 by 3.72 lakh votes and the margin swelled 4.2 lakh votes in the 2024 polls.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com