Cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes flash floods, 105 stranded pilgrims airlifted as Yamuna overflows

DEHRADUN: A cloudburst on Thursday night unleashed flash floods, causing the Yamuna River to surge dramatically and inflicting widespread damage to properties due to the powerful water currents. The water level rose alarmingly, reaching the parking area in Jankichatti, and resulting in the collapse of embankments in Yamunotri Dham and the security wall of the bridge leading to the revered Yamunotri temple.
According to government sources, three ponies and a motorcycle were swept away in Jankichatti due to the flash flooding. The sudden and intense rainfall caused widespread destruction in the region, with multiple reports of damage and disruption.
A massive landslide, triggered by the cloudburst, has blocked the Madhyamaheshwar route, stranding 105 pilgrims and tourists.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told The New Indian Express, "A five-hour operation led by Trans India and Himalayan Heli Services under the supervision of the district administration resulted in the successful rescue of all 105 pilgrims stranded on the Madhyamaheshwar route."
SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told TNIE, "A specialized team, led by Inspector Anirudh Bhandari, has successfully rescued all stranded individuals near Gondar, where a makeshift helipad was established to expedite the evacuation process."
The team airlifted to the site via helicopter, reached the trekkers at a location five kilometres below Madhyamaheshwar and safely transported them to a secure area.
Gangotri Dham Rawal Harish Semwal told this newspaper, "The Ganges has assumed a fierce form, and mild earthquake tremors were felt late at night, causing panic in the region for a while."
Heavy rainfall at the source of the Yamuna River has caused significant damage to the temple complex in Yamunotri Dham. The temple committee's office, kitchen, and other structures have also been affected. Purushottam Uniyal, president of the Purohit Mahasabha, confirmed that while there have been no casualties, properties have suffered damage. He attributed the extensive damage to the temple complex to the accumulation of debris, boulders, and stones at the mouth of the Yamuna River.
According to the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office, the registration center near Ram Mandir on the Jankichatti-Yamunotri pedestrian route has been damaged. Additionally, the Yamunotri Highway is blocked at Ojri Dabarkot, preventing government officials from reaching Yamunotri Dham from Barkot.
SDM Mukesh Chand Ramola confirmed that there have been no casualties, but properties have suffered significant damage. An assessment of the damage will be conducted once the Ojri Dabarkot route is cleared. The Tehsildar has been dispatched with a revenue team to survey the area.
Panic gripped the region overnight as the Yamuna River unleashed its fury along a six-kilometer stretch between Jankichatti and Yamunotri, causing widespread chaos and disruption.