Cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes flash floods, 105 stranded pilgrims airlifted as Yamuna overflows

Gangotri Dham Rawal Harish Semwal told this newspaper, "The Ganges has assumed a fierce form, and mild earthquake tremors were felt late at night, causing panic in the region for a while."

Heavy rainfall at the source of the Yamuna River has caused significant damage to the temple complex in Yamunotri Dham. The temple committee's office, kitchen, and other structures have also been affected. Purushottam Uniyal, president of the Purohit Mahasabha, confirmed that while there have been no casualties, properties have suffered damage. He attributed the extensive damage to the temple complex to the accumulation of debris, boulders, and stones at the mouth of the Yamuna River.

According to the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office, the registration center near Ram Mandir on the Jankichatti-Yamunotri pedestrian route has been damaged. Additionally, the Yamunotri Highway is blocked at Ojri Dabarkot, preventing government officials from reaching Yamunotri Dham from Barkot.

SDM Mukesh Chand Ramola confirmed that there have been no casualties, but properties have suffered significant damage. An assessment of the damage will be conducted once the Ojri Dabarkot route is cleared. The Tehsildar has been dispatched with a revenue team to survey the area.

Panic gripped the region overnight as the Yamuna River unleashed its fury along a six-kilometer stretch between Jankichatti and Yamunotri, causing widespread chaos and disruption.