Cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes flash floods, 82 stranded pilgrims airlifted as Yamuna overflows

DEHRADUN: A cloud burst on Thursday night unleashed flash floods, causing the Yamuna River to surge dramatically and inflicting widespread damage to properties due to the powerful water currents. The water level rose alarmingly, reaching the parking area in Jankichatti, and resulting in the collapse of embankments in Yamunotri Dham and the security wall of the bridge leading to the revered Yamunotri temple.

According to government sources, three ponies and a motorcycle were swept away in Jankichatti due to the flash flooding. The sudden and intense rainfall caused widespread destruction in the region, with multiple reports of damage and disruption.

According to information received at the state headquarters, the heavy rainfall has caused significant damage, with multiple reports of disruption and stranded travelers. The situation is being closely monitored, and rescue efforts are underway to assist those affected.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told TNIE, "An alternative helipad has been set up in Gandhar. Out of 105 pilgrims stranded on the Madhyamaheshwar route, 82 have been rescued so far by Trans Bharat and Himalayan Heli Services, under the supervision of the district administration."

DDMO Rajwar, who is closely monitoring the situation, stated, "Rescue operations will resume as soon as the weather clears up." Meanwhile, the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are flowing at dangerous levels, adding to the challenges faced by the rescue teams.

Speaking to TNIE, Commandant Manikant Mishra of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) revealed, "A team of SDRF, led by Inspector Anirudh Bhandari, has successfully rescued around 25-30 people stranded near Gondar on the Madmaheshwar trek in Rudraprayag district. The team reached the location, five kilometers below Madmaheshwar, via helicopter and safely evacuated the trekkers to a secure location."

Commandant Mishra further added, "Another SDRF team has reached the incident site on foot from Augustyamuni Post, ensuring a comprehensive rescue operation."

Gangotri Dham Rawal Harish Semwal told TNIE, "The Ganges has assumed a fierce form, and mild earthquake tremors were felt late at night, causing panic in the region for a while."

Heavy rainfall at the source of the Yamuna river has caused significant damage to the temple complex in Yamunotri Dham. The temple committee's office, kitchen, and other structures have also been affected. Purushottam Uniyal, president of the Purohit Mahasabha, confirmed that while there have been no casualties, properties have suffered damage. He attributed the extensive damage to the temple complex to the accumulation of debris, boulders, and stones at the mouth of the Yamuna River.

Panic gripped the region overnight as the Yamuna river unleashed its fury along a six-kilometer stretch between Jankichatti and Yamunotri, causing widespread chaos and disruption.

According to the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office, the registration center near Ram Mandir on the Jankichatti-Yamunotri pedestrian route has been damaged. Additionally, the Yamunotri Highway is blocked at Ojri Dabarkot, preventing government officials from reaching Yamunotri Dham from Barkot.

SDM Mukesh Chand Ramola confirmed that there have been no casualties, but properties have suffered significant damage. An assessment of the damage will be conducted once the Ojri Dabarkot route is cleared. The Tehsildar has been dispatched with a revenue team to survey the area.