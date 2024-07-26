Doval talks counter-terrorism, combating drugs trafficking at BIMSTEC meet in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, is in Myanmar for the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meeting of NSA.

Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th annual meeting of BIMSTEC Security Chiefs, held on Friday in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Earlier, he met with Myanmar’s NSA Admiral Moe Aung, and the BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

This visit happens at a time when there is conflict between the military-led Junta in Myanmar and the ethnic groups (since February 2021) who have acquired control of some parts of the strife-torn country. India has seen an influx of refugees from Myanmar and is also facing challenges of countering terrorism and drugs which infiltrate into the former.

"NSA delivered India’s national statement at BIMSTEC meet and spoke about strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organised crime. BIMSTEC connectivity and holding of second Ports Conclave and water security of Himalayan river systems were also discussed," according to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

BIMSTEC, established in 1997, is a regional organization comprising seven member states lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal. These countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.