‘GPS fixed in fighter aircraft for 1st time in Kargil war’

BENGALURU: The lack of coordination among security agencies and timely response to Pakistan army’s intrusion in Kargil are still matters of serious discourse 25 years after the ‘Operation Vijay’. “If everyone had been on the ball, the Kargil war would not have happened,” said Air Vice Marshal Narayan Menon (Retired).
He was then Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir and the first person from the Indian Air Force to be involved in ‘Operation Safed Sagar,’ or ‘Operation Vijay’ against Pakistan. Menon had participated as a pilot in the 1965 war and as a flight lieutenant in the 1971 war. He was conferred with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal after the Kargil war.
Recalling the Kargil war fought between May and July 1999 in which India lost 527 soldiers and Pakistan more than 4000, the IAF veteran acknowledged that a lack of communication between the Army and Air Force initially hampered operational planning.
“If all of us (intelligence and operational agencies) had paid timely and due diligence to the enemy’s audacious move inside the Indian territory, we would not have had the war,” said Menon.
“The first intrusion by Pakistani soldiers came to light on May 8, 1999. IAF got its first order to go on the offensive on May 25 and the next day the first attacks were mounted. Air action was called off on July 12. The ceasefire was announced on July 26,” said Menon.
“Most offensive operations were launched from Srinagar and Avantipore, and later from Adampur and Ambala. No air force in the world has fought wars at such heights, at around 20,000 feet,” he added. Menon said though the Air Force softened the enemy targets for the Army during the Kargil war, boots on the ground are a must to reclaim lost territory.
“It was the Indian Army, which reclaimed the posts, which the enemy had occupied in the winter of 1998 after the Army had vacated them. The ‘sangars’ — stone and earth structures — from where our forces were fired at would have required resources and time far greater than what the enemy possessed. It was one of the toughest and fiercest battles fought on the icy and inhospitable heights of the Himalayas,” he added.
Among the lessons learnt from the Kargil war was the use of technology. “During a brainstorming session, a young flight lieutenant had come up with the idea of using the GPS as an aid to carry out high-level bombing. We bought handheld GPS gadgets and installed them in our fighter aircraft and helicopters.
The aircraft were to fly at 9 km height, out of range of the missiles, and release the bombs at a predetermined GPS indicated point arrived at after having calculated for the forward trajectory of the bomb and wind pattern. It was indeed an innovative suggestion. Trials were carried out on May 29, and fighters carried out the first of these high altitude release missions the next day,” recalled the decorated officer.
Due recognition for Batalik sector
In a positive development, Batalik sector was also given its due recognition during the ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations of ‘Operation Vijay’ at Drass. Batalik, under 70 Infantry Brigade commanded by Brigadier Devinder Singh (Retd) was cleared of Pakistani intruders on July 9 well before the close of war on July 26.
PM to kickstart strategic tunnel construction in Leh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Drass on Friday to pay homage to the bravehearts of Kargil war. He will also virtually carry out the first blast for the strategically significant Shinku La tunnel planned as part of the third vital access to Leh. The project consists of a 4.1 km twin-tube tunnel at an altitude of 15,800 feet