‘GPS fixed in fighter aircraft for 1st time in Kargil war’

Recalling the Kargil war fought between May and July 1999 in which India lost 527 soldiers and Pakistan more than 4000, the IAF veteran acknowledged that a lack of communication between the Army and Air Force initially hampered operational planning.

“If all of us (intelligence and operational agencies) had paid timely and due diligence to the enemy’s audacious move inside the Indian territory, we would not have had the war,” said Menon.

“The first intrusion by Pakistani soldiers came to light on May 8, 1999. IAF got its first order to go on the offensive on May 25 and the next day the first attacks were mounted. Air action was called off on July 12. The ceasefire was announced on July 26,” said Menon.

“Most offensive operations were launched from Srinagar and Avantipore, and later from Adampur and Ambala. No air force in the world has fought wars at such heights, at around 20,000 feet,” he added. Menon said though the Air Force softened the enemy targets for the Army during the Kargil war, boots on the ground are a must to reclaim lost territory.