Hindu Seer calls for each Hindu woman to bear four sons to transform 'Bharat' into 'Hindustan'

BHOPAL: In a statement that is likely to stoke a fresh controversy, a Hindu in Seer has made a provocative call urging every Hindu woman to have four sons in order to change the country from ‘Bharat’ (India) to ‘Hindustan.’

At the ongoing Srimad Bhagwat Katha event in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh, Swami Premanand Maharaj, the Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, urged every Hindu woman to give birth to four sons to shift the country from ‘Bharat’ to ‘Hindustan.’

Speaking on the fifth day of the event, Swami Premanand Maharaj remarked, “Even the Bhagwat Purana speaks of one man having 60,000 sons. Today, many have only one or two sons. To transform Bharat into Hindustan, each family should have at least four sons.”

Addressing a large audience, including many women, the seer said,“Our Uttar Pradesh is gone, 17 districts of that state are no longer of the Hindu religion. Half of Bengal is gone, while there are 5 lakh people in Assam, who don’t have passports of Visas. There they (minority community women) are giving birth to 8-10 children, while our (Hindu) mothers and sisters are focused on keeping their figure in shape.”

“They (minority community) were mere 2 crore in India 25 years back, then they became 9 crore and are currently at 38 crore. That day isn’t far away when India will turn into Indonesia,” the Hindu seer said.