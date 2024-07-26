India-US agreement to thwart illegal trade of antiquities

NEW DELHI: India and the United States of America (USA) on Friday signed the first ever ‘Cultural Property Agreement’ to prevent and curb the illicit trade of antiquities and simplify the process by which stolen and smuggled culture objects are returned to their country of origin. The accord marks the culmination of nearly two-year-long bilateral discussions, negotiations held on the sidelines of the G20 Culture Working Group meetings and efforts made by experts from both countries.

The Secretary of Culture Ministry Govind Mohan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti signed the document in the presence of Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the sidelines of the 46th World Heritage Committee being held in Delhi.

The agreement restricts the importation into the US of selected archaeological material dating to certain time periods and also ethnological articles, which may include categories of religious, royal architectural material, or manuscripts from 2nd century BCE to 1947. The arrangement will also be helpful in the quick seizure of Indian antiquities at US Customs and their repatriation, otherwise multiple agencies are involved, said the ministry officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Garcetti said that the US has been unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage worldwide and to restrict trafficking in cultural property.

“This cultural property agreement is about two things. First and foremost, it’s about justice – returning to India and to Indians, what is rightfully theirs. Secondly, it’s about connecting India with the world. Every American and every global citizen deserves to know, see, and experience the culture that we celebrate here today. To know Indian culture is to know human culture,” he said.