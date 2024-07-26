Keen on bidding for gifts handed to Presidents of India? Here's an online auction just for you

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced an online auction of selected gifts handed over to the President and ex-Presidents over the years.

The auction will happen on the E-Upahaar portal, launched by President Droupadi Murmu on July 25, 2024.

Two hundred and fifty gifts will be put up for auction from August 5 to August 26, 2024 in the first phase. At the end of bidding period, the items will be delivered to the successful bidders.

Those interested can place their bid on upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in after following the steps below:

• Enter your profile details

• Undertake Aadhar verification

• Place a bid for your favorite items

• Regularly check the status of your bid

• Aim to become the highest bidder for your desired item

• Pay using online modes

The Rashtrapathi Bhavan in their press release said, "The aim of this initiative is to not only increase citizen engagement but also to support a noble cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help children in need."

The gifts put up for auction will also be available for public viewing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

Those interested can book tickets to the Museum by logging in to visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

The exhibits will be available for public viewing at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM and online too.