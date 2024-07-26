LS House Committee offers Rahul Gandhi new residence at Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to get a new residence with the House Committee offering him Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, sources said.

The buzz around the residence he is set to get gained traction after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road.

Parliamentary sources said that Gandhi has been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end.

Since Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane.