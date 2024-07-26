MoS demands housing for sportspersons in RS

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed a different kind of demand by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth during zero hour. Seth demanded housing facility for the country’s sportspersons.

“I urge the government to introduce a separate scheme for providing affordable housing to sportspersons, especially those from rural areas,” he said.

Seth highlighted the housing challenges faced by rural athletes who relocate to cities for training. “I think while all facilities are being made available for our sportspersons, a major inconvenience they face is housing,” he said.