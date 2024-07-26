NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI recovers sack full of mobile phones from pond in Dhanbad

RANCHI: In a significant development in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the CBI team on Friday recovered a sack full of mobile phones from a pond in Sugamdih, approximately 20 km from the district headquarters in Dhanbad.
The CBI team arrived in Dhanbad on Friday morning, and searched the pond following the input of a suspect, Pawan Kumar, who had been earlier detained from the Combined Building area under the Sadar police station in Dhanbad.
After taking Pawan Kumar into custody, the CBI team questioned him, during which he revealed the location. The CBI then took Pawan Kumar to the pond, where local swimmers retrieved a sack containing mobile phones and some documents.
While the CBI officials refused to divulge any information in this regard, sources informed that the sack contained at least seven mobile phones along with incriminating documents.
As of now, the CBI has taken at least five youths into custody from Dhanbad who are being interrogated.
The CBI has already arrested Ravindra alias Aman Singh and his associate Bunty in the NEET-UG paper leak case from Dhanbad. Aman Singh is believed to be the main conspirator in the paper leak.
Aman Singh is reportedly close to Rocky, who is absconding in the case. Rocky is the nephew of Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is involved in the hotel business in Ranchi. Sources claim that Rocky had arranged solvers to prepare the answers to the NEET paper after the leak. Rocky is a special agent of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang in Jharkhand. MBBS students from Ranchi and Patna were used as solvers.
So far, 13 people have been arrested from Jharkhand, including the Principal of Oasis School, Ehsanul Haque; Vice-Principal cum Centre Coordinator, Imtiyaj Alam; journalist Jamaluddin; and guest house owner Raj Kumar Singh from Hazaribagh. Additionally, a first-year MBBS student, Surbhi Kumari, from Ranchi, along with Aman Singh and Bunty from Dhanbad, have been arrested.
Earlier on June 23, six people were arrested from Deoghar by the EOU team from Bihar, which included four suspects from Bihar.