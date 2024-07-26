NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI recovers sack full of mobile phones from pond in Dhanbad

RANCHI: In a significant development in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the CBI team on Friday recovered a sack full of mobile phones from a pond in Sugamdih, approximately 20 km from the district headquarters in Dhanbad.

The CBI team arrived in Dhanbad on Friday morning, and searched the pond following the input of a suspect, Pawan Kumar, who had been earlier detained from the Combined Building area under the Sadar police station in Dhanbad.

After taking Pawan Kumar into custody, the CBI team questioned him, during which he revealed the location. The CBI then took Pawan Kumar to the pond, where local swimmers retrieved a sack containing mobile phones and some documents.

While the CBI officials refused to divulge any information in this regard, sources informed that the sack contained at least seven mobile phones along with incriminating documents.