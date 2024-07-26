New criminal laws have provisions to protect medical professionals against violence: Centre

NEW DELHI: The newly enacted criminal laws have provisions to protect medical professionals against violence, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have adequate provisions to protect medical professionals against violence.

He was responding to a question from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor about whether the government proposes to introduce any legislation to curb the rising trend of violence against medical professionals in the country.

Nadda said there are no provisions to provide financial or legal support to medical professionals who become victims of violence while performing their duties.

Tharoor raised the issue in Parliament earlier, too. In February, he had demanded separate legislation to protect healthcare professionals in the workplace in Lok Sabha. He took up the issue after the brutal murder of a Kerala doctor by a patient last year. Medical professionals have long been demanding for a separate legislation that protects them from attacks from patients and their relatives.