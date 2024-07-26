Operation CHAKRA-III: CBI arrests 43 operatives of transnational cyber financial crime network

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 43 accused, who have allegedly been found involved in a sophisticated cyber enabled financial crimes network operating against several countries in the world, as part of its ongoing ‘Operation CHAKRA-III’, officials said on Friday.

The officials said the crime network was being run under a company named Innonet Technologies (OPC) Pvt Ltd and the same was being operated across multiple countries since 2022.

The Operation CHAKRA-III was executed with cooperation from other international law enforcement agencies including FBI (USA) and INTERPOL, the officials said. “International Operations Division of CBI had registered case on July 22, 2024 for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120B read with Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 and section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” a senior CBI official said.

The official said searches were conducted at seven locations across Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida and it was revealed that “transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes in this network were being coordinated across distributed centers mainly directed from a Call Centre Operating from DLF Cyber City, Gurugram”.

“During the searches conducted by the CBI on Thursday and Friday, live cyber criminal operations were intercepted and substantial incriminating evidence has been gathered,” the official said.

Officials also stated that the CBI’s Investigation teams have so far recovered 130 computer hard disks, 65 mobile phones, 5 laptops, incriminating documents, financial transaction details, call recordings, victim details, and transcripts used for targeting victims.