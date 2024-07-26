Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

DRASS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and has faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure.

Paying tributes to soldiers here on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the sacrifices made by the soldiers are immortal.

Pakistan, he said, is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war but it has faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure.

"Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed," he said.

"Our bravehearts will crush terrorism and the enemy will be given a befitting response," he asserted.

The prime minister's remarks come in the backdrop of a surge in terror incidents in the Jammu region.