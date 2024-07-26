President Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in commemorating Kargil Vijay Divas

NEW DELHI/DRASS: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend India's territory during the Kargil conflict 25 years back.
The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.
On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.
"Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.
The President is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.
"I am sure that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour," it said quoting Murmu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and has faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure.
It has not learned any lessons from history, he added.
Paying tributes to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the nation honours the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces.
"In Kargil, we not only won the war, we gave a wonderful example of truth, restraint and strength," he said at a ceremony here.
"Our Bravehearts will crush terrorism and the enemy will be given a befitting response," he asserted while holding that Pakistan is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid rich tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the war.
"Today, on 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 war," Singh said in a post on 'X'.
"Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations," he added.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and all ranks of the armed forces also recalled the supreme sacrifice of the "Bravehearts".
"We draw inspiration from the heroes of Kargil, and we will continue to honour their legacy by defending our nation with courage, honour, and sacrifice," the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff said.
Various events were organised across the country, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark the occasion.
Over 500 soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Indian soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas during the Kargil War and forced the enemy army to kneel.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valour of the brave soldiers of the Army, he said.
"During the Kargil War, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel and made the country proud by hoisting the Tricolour again in Kargil," Shah said in a post on X.
The home minister said the grateful nation would never forget the sacrifice and dedication of the Indian soldiers.
"Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war," he said in the post in Hindi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tributes to the brave soldiers who defended the nation's territory during the conflict.
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute the valour and dedication of our brave soldiers. The legacy of their courage and patriotism acts as a guiding light for all Indians," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to those killed in the Kargil war.
"On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to brave armed forces personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during India's victory in 'Operation Vijay'," Sinha posted on X.