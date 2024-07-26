Raj Thackeray says no ties with BJP, to go it alone in Maha elections

MUMBAI: Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which was part of the BJP-led Mahayuti during the Lok Sabha elections, has decided to contest 225 to 230 seats independently in Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled in October. “Don’t think about whether alliance would happen or not…we would contest 225 to 230 seats on our own strength,” Raj said while addressing his party workers in Mumbai on Thursday. The Maharashtra Assembly comprises 288 seats.
He said the assembly elections will be a “very close and fierce contest”, so party ticket will be given to those who will win the polls. “Winnability will be the only criteria while allocating the party ticket. We will not give ticket to those who sell it and make money. Our workers should work hard to get more people elected to the assembly. People may laugh at you, but we have to show our sincerity during the elections,” Raj said.
“Our focus should be strengthening the party at the grass-root level. I was told that some people want to leave the party. They are free to do this. In fact, I will lay down the red carpet for such people,” the MNS chief said, adding that he would tour the state from August 1 and meet party workers and leaders.
He criticised the Eknath Shinde government for giving attention to issues that are not important and ignoring major problems related to health, road, water and education.
“State government has announced Rs 1500 for poor women under the Ladli Behna scheme, but here we do not have money to repair roads and fill the potholes. This will be the main agenda of our election campaign,” Raj said.
MNS had demanded two Lok Sabha seats while backing Mahayuti but was not given any. Sources said that after poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, the morale of BJP leaders and workers is down in Maharashtra. “If Raj Thackeray is not with BJP, then it will struggle in Mumbai and metropolitan region to get the Marathi votes. This is the time BJP needs an ally. Hence even losing a small ally will make its path difficult in state assembly polls,” said a political observer.
Morale down
