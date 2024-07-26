Raj Thackeray says no ties with BJP, to go it alone in Maha elections

MUMBAI: Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which was part of the BJP-led Mahayuti during the Lok Sabha elections, has decided to contest 225 to 230 seats independently in Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled in October. “Don’t think about whether alliance would happen or not…we would contest 225 to 230 seats on our own strength,” Raj said while addressing his party workers in Mumbai on Thursday. The Maharashtra Assembly comprises 288 seats.

He said the assembly elections will be a “very close and fierce contest”, so party ticket will be given to those who will win the polls. “Winnability will be the only criteria while allocating the party ticket. We will not give ticket to those who sell it and make money. Our workers should work hard to get more people elected to the assembly. People may laugh at you, but we have to show our sincerity during the elections,” Raj said.

“Our focus should be strengthening the party at the grass-root level. I was told that some people want to leave the party. They are free to do this. In fact, I will lay down the red carpet for such people,” the MNS chief said, adding that he would tour the state from August 1 and meet party workers and leaders.