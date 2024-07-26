RJD MLC Sunil Singh expelled over ‘derogatory’ comments on Nitish Kumar

PATNA: The Ethics Committee of the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh for making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the House.

The disciplinary action was initiated against Singh, a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, for issuing personal comments and mimicking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the floor of the House during the budget session held in February this year.

Acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh made the formal announcement regarding the expulsion of MLC Sunil Singh on Friday.

In a statement, the Chairman said that Singh is no longer a member of the Legislative Council as his membership has been terminated.

Sunil Singh, who is also the treasurer of the RJD, is considered close to the RJD’s first family.

His residential premises were searched by a CBI team earlier in connection with the railway land-for-job scandal, in which Lalu Prasad and his family members have been made accused. Singh, however, termed the CBI raid a fallout of a political conspiracy.

The Ethics Committee also initiated action against another RJD MLC, Kari Shoaib, suspending him for two days in the next session of the state legislature.

“The actions against the two RJD members were taken based on the report submitted by the members of the committee recently,” a senior officer of the state secretariat said.