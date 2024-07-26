Took Centre five decades to realise mistake: Madhya Pradesh HC on RSS ban lift

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that it took the Centre nearly five decades to realise that an “internationally renowned” organisation like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was wrongly placed on the list of organisations banned for government employees.

The HC's remark came on Thursday while a bench of Justices Sushruta Arvind Dharmadhikari and Gajendra Singh disposed of the writ petition of retired Central government employee Purushottam Gupta.

Gupta had filed a petition in the High Court on September 19 last year challenging the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules as well as the office memorandums of the Centre that were preventing the participation of government employees in the activities of the RSS.

“The court laments the fact that it took almost five decades for the Central government to realise its mistake; to acknowledge that an internationally renowned organisation like RSS was wrongly placed amongst the banned organisations of the country and that its removal therefrom is quintessential," the bench said.

“Aspirations of many Central government employees of serving the countries in many ways, therefore, got diminished in these five decades because of this ban, which got removed only when it was brought to the notice of this court vide the present proceedings,” the HC said.