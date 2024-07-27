Arunachal Pradesh government announces recruitment of ex-Agniveers in police, fire services

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme while retired Agniveers will be given preference during recruitment for the state's police, emergency and fire services, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

Khandu said this transformative initiative would enable the youngsters of Arunachal Pradesh to serve the country.

"The government of Arunachal Pradesh will facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the AGNIPATH scheme," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"Additionally, retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh will be given preference in recruitment for the Arunachal Pradesh Police, AP Battalions, and Emergency and Fire Services," he added.