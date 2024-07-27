Assam’s ‘Moidams’ on UNESCO World Heritage list

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI : ‘Moidams’ – the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty from Assam – have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The announcement was made on Friday during the ongoing session of the World Heritage Committee in Delhi. With Moidams entering the coveted list, India now has 43 heritage properties bearing the prestigious tag.

It is the first culture site from Assam to be bestowed the inscription. Earlier, Kaziranga National Park and Manas Wildlife Sanctuary were inscribed under the Natural category in 1985. The Moidams of Choraideo, which celebrate and preserve royal lineage through colossal architecture, are comparable to the pyramids of Egyptian pharaohs and royal graves in ancient China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the development as a ‘matter of immense joy and pride for India’.

“The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List,” he posted on the microblogging site ‘X’.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee being held in Delhi will examine 27 nominations from around the world, including 19 cultural sites, four natural sites, and two mixed sites.