Assam’s ‘Moidams’ on UNESCO World Heritage list

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI : ‘Moidams’ – the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty from Assam – have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The announcement was made on Friday during the ongoing session of the World Heritage Committee in Delhi. With Moidams entering the coveted list, India now has 43 heritage properties bearing the prestigious tag.
It is the first culture site from Assam to be bestowed the inscription. Earlier, Kaziranga National Park and Manas Wildlife Sanctuary were inscribed under the Natural category in 1985. The Moidams of Choraideo, which celebrate and preserve royal lineage through colossal architecture, are comparable to the pyramids of Egyptian pharaohs and royal graves in ancient China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the development as a ‘matter of immense joy and pride for India’.
“The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List,” he posted on the microblogging site ‘X’.
The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee being held in Delhi will examine 27 nominations from around the world, including 19 cultural sites, four natural sites, and two mixed sites.
Addressing a press conference soon after the announcement, union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this historic recognition brings global attention to the unique 700-year-old mound burial system of the Ahom Kings at Charaideo, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Assam and the country.
“As we celebrate this achievement, it is essential to encourage visitors to explore the beauty and historical significance of the Moidams. Visiting Charaideo offers a glimpse into the region’s opulent history and the grandeur of the Ahom dynasty. Tourists can marvel at the architectural brilliance and the meticulous preservation efforts that have kept these structures intact,” he said.
Vishal V Sharma, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, had visited the site of the necropolis in March.
Moidams, a royal mound burial site created by the Tai-Ahom is situated in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in eastern Assam. These burial mounds are considered sacred by the Tai-Ahom and reflect their unique funerary practices.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is huge. The Moidams make it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property - a great win for Assam.”
He said the Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community.