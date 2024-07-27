Congress chief Kharge takes on PM Modi over claims on Agnipath, seeks review of scheme

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest erupted on Friday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Agniveer scheme as the Opposition parties launched a broadside against him.

“It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing petty politics even on occasions like paying tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. No Prime Minister has ever done this before,” Kharge said.

Modi, in his speech, lashed out at the Opposition for politicising the Agnipath Scheme and misleading the youth. He said the scheme was an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army.

“Modi ji is saying that his government implemented the Agnipath scheme at the behest of the Army. This is a blatant lie and an unforgivable insult to our valiant armed forces. Modi ji, it is you who are spreading lies!” Kharge posted on X.

Asserting that many retired officers had strongly criticised the scheme, Kharge said the Agnipath scheme was endangering national security and the aspirations of rural youth. All this is on record, he said, and demanded that the scheme be completely scrapped.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji said the scheme needs to be reviewed as it does not provide any social security to the Agniveers. “There should be a review of the Agniveer scheme. We should think about the soldiers on whom the whole nation of 140 crore people relies. What would happen to them after four years when they become unemployed?” she asked.

TMC MP Dola Sen said, “The Army has always been young, perhaps the PM does not know... They get voluntary retirement while they are young. They serve the nation, we respect them,” she said.

Old system

Countering PM Modi’s claims, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said the old recruitment system was better as it secured the future of the soldiers and their families.