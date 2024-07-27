Indo-Pak Romance: Pakistani woman travels to Rajasthan's Bikaner to meet married lover

JAIPUR: India and Pakistan may often find themselves at odds politically, but social media and the internet are bridging gaps in unexpected ways. In the latest incident, a 25-year-old Pakistani woman named Mehvish has crossed the border into India, arriving in Rajasthan's Bikaner district to be with her married lover, Rehman, whom she met on Facebook.

Mehvish, a resident of Lahore, shared her story with the media. She lost her mother when she was just two years old, and she also lost her father when she was 10. She then moved to Islamabad to live with her sister, Sahima. She trained at a beauty parlor and had been running her own beauty parlor for the past decade.

In 2006, Mehvish married a man from Badami Bagh, and they had two sons, now aged 12 and 7. The couple divorced in 2018, and her ex-husband remarried. Mehvish proposed to Rehman, a transporter working in Kuwait, for marriage on March 13, 2022, after consulting her sister and brother-in-law.

Just three days after the proposal, on March 16, 2022, Mehvish married Rehman via video conference. They later met and married in person in Mecca during her Umrah pilgrimage in 2023. They announced their marriage on social media, which was how their families learned of their union.

Mehvish traveled from Islamabad to the Wagah border with her family on July 25. After her documents were checked by Pakistani and Indian authorities, she entered India on a 45-day tourist visa. Rehman's family picked her up and brought her to their village, Pithisar.

The arrival of Mehvish has caught the attention of intelligence and security agencies, which are now investigating her. Local police have also questioned her and verified her passport and visa.

Rehman, who married Farida from Bhadra in 2011, has two children. The couple had a falling out, and Farida is currently living with her parents. Upon learning about Mehvish, Farida went to the police station and filed a complaint, alleging that Mehvish might be a spy and demanded an investigation. She also claimed that Rehman had not legally divorced her and that his second marriage was unauthorized. Farida is determined to fight a legal battle, feeling wronged by the situation.

This case echoes previous cross-border romances. Recently, Seema Haider from Pakistan came to India for love, and Anju from Rajasthan's Alwar district left her husband and children to marry Nasrullah in Pakistan, only to return later.