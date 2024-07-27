Jawan killed, four others injured as Army foils attack by Pakistan's BAT in J&K's Kupwara

An Indian soldier was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.
A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.
Defence sources indicated that the BAT team, which carried out the attack, likely included regular Pakistan Army troops and SSG commandos collaborating with terrorist organisations.
Defence officials, quoted by ANI, said all five troops were evacuated from the location, while one of the injured soldiers succumbed to injuries.
“There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari in the Machil sector on LoC in north Kashmir,” the army said in a post on X.
Sources said an exchange of gunfire was going on between the militants and security men. “Additional troops have been rushed to the area, and aerial surveillance is also being conducted in the area,” they said.
The security forces have been placed on the highest level of alert at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K to foil infiltration attempts by militants.
The alert was heightened following recent infiltration attempts by militants along the LoC, both in the Kashmir and Jammu regions.
Further details of the operation are awaited.
(With inputs from Fayaz Wani, PTI and ANI)