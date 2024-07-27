Jawan killed, four others injured as Army foils attack by Pakistan's BAT in J&K's Kupwara

An Indian soldier was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

Defence sources indicated that the BAT team, which carried out the attack, likely included regular Pakistan Army troops and SSG commandos collaborating with terrorist organisations.

Defence officials, quoted by ANI, said all five troops were evacuated from the location, while one of the injured soldiers succumbed to injuries.