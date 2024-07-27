Liver cancer deaths set to double by 2050 in Southeast Asia, WHO

NEW DELHI: Liver cancer rates in Southeast Asia are projected to double by 2050, resulting in over 200,000 deaths annually, the WHO said on Friday.

Calling on countries in the Southeast Asia Region to urgently scale up efforts to provide universal access to prevention, vaccination, diagnosis, and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said despite being preventable and treatable, these chronic infections are increasingly causing severe illness and deaths from liver cancer, cirrhosis, and liver failure.

Liver cancer is the fourth most significant cause of cancer deaths in the Region, which includes India, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths among men. Almost 75% of liver cirrhosis cases are due to hepatitis B and C infections.

In 2022, the Region accounted for 70.5 million people living with viral hepatitis B and C.

“Early testing and treatment can cure hepatitis C and prevent hepatitis B from causing liver cirrhosis and cancer, and can help reverse the predictions that liver cancer rates in the South-East Asia Region are set to double by 2050 to over 200,000 deaths annually,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, on World Hepatitis Day. The theme this year is ‘It’s time for action.’

In 2022, about 1.3 million people died of viral hepatitis, the same as the number of deaths caused by tuberculosis.

Viral hepatitis and tuberculosis were the second leading causes of death among infectious diseases in 2022, after COVID-19.