Maharashtra: Uncertainty looms over 'Ladli Behna' scheme, government says all is well

MUMBAI: Amid media reports over uncertainty of implementations of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' due to paucity of funds, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday claimed that there is no financial shortage and ensured that the scheme will be implemented smoothly.

In Maharashtra's economic survey, the financial situation of the state was shown as grim with mounting loans of Rs 7 lakh crore and a dwindling GDP. Following this, questions were raised over the execution of the Ladli Behna scheme, under which each eligible woman will be doled out Rs 1500 per month.

“The total amount required for this scheme in the current financial year is Rs 35,000 crore. It has been allotted in this year's budget itself. So where is the question of lack of money for the implementation of the scheme?" Ajit Pawar asked in a post written in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

"The annual outgo of the scheme will be Rs 46,000 crore. The state government is ready to spend this amount for the financial independence, self-reliance, nutrition and all-around empowerment of mothers, sisters and daughters in the state and also to increase their honour, dignity and self-esteem” Pawar said.

Former union minister Sharad Pawar alleged that the scheme was launched keeping an eye on the upcoming state assembly elections.

He said there is discussion among people that the scheme will be withdrawn after the elections.

Opposition parties said that with increased debts, the state is unable to carry out concrete developments and work, but has launched the scheme, which was lauded by the people initially.

“It is a populist scheme or "revdi," in the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who opposed such culture... but his own government is after such short-term sops to get the people's votes," a Shiv Sena(UBT) leader said on condition of anonymity.

"But people are very smart... they understand why the government did not launch the scheme when it has been in power for the last two and half years. Why is it being launched just three months ahead of state assembly elections? It shows the intentions of the incumbent government,” he said.