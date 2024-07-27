Mother, daughter buried alive in Tehri Garhwal landslide amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Incessant heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand over the past three days has triggered a series of landslides, with the latest incident occurring in Toli village, Bhilangana block, Tehri district. A mother and daughter were crushed to death in their sleep as their house was buried under debris late on Friday night. Other family members managed to escape by fleeing the scene in the dead of night.

Following the landslide incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and revenue police rushed to Toli village to carry out rescue operations. Meanwhile, all schools in Bhilangana block have been closed due to heavy rainfall. The administration has also appealed to villagers in sensitive areas to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh Jirwal, the head of Toli village, recounted the events of the tragic incident: "Last night, around 2:30 am, heavy rainfall pounded the area. During the time, house of local resident Veerendra Lal was hit by a landslide. Veerendra's wife, Sarita Devi, 36, and their 15-year-old daughter, Ankita, were buried alive under the debris while they were sleeping inside the house."

Inspector Kavindra Sajwan of the SDRF told this newspaper, "After a grueling search and rescue operation that lasted for an hour and a half, the SDRF team recovered the bodies."