Power corridor: Rajya Sabha kills bill to make Governors accountable

RS kills bill to make guvs accountable

A private member bill seeking to make Governors constitutionally bound by the advice of the council of ministers of states was defeated in Rajya Sabha on Friday, with treasury benches voting against the Bill brought by Kerala MP John Brittas. The two sides clashed at the introduction of the Bill, with the Opposition MPs saying Governors in non-BJP ruled states were acting against the elected governments. Deputy Chairman Harivansh put the motion for the introduction of the Bill to voice vote and declared it defeated.

‘Need sebi-like body to check airfares’

Lok Sabha members on Friday demanded a quasi judicial body on the lines of SEBI to look into “unregulated airfares”. Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Friday moved a private member’s resolution on measures to regulate airfare. The Kerala MP said most migrant workers in the Gulf region were unskilled or semi-skilled with limited income, and the unscrupulous raise in airfare dragged them into debt trap. The resolution came a day after Civil Aviation Minister promised to conduct an inquiry into allegations of abrupt fare hikes.

Minister chided for keeping hand in pocket

A Union minister drew the ire of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday after he was found chatting while putting his hand in the pocket. “Mr Minister, please remove your hand from the pocket,” the Speaker said during the Question Hour. Birla then appealed to the members not to walk into the House with hands in pockets. He also urged MPs not to cross in front of a member who was raising some issue in the House. “Whenever an honourable member is speaking, no one should cross him and sit in the seat in front of the member. You can take a seat behind,” the Speaker said.

See if shah panel report can be tabled: V-P

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked the government to explore the possibility of placing an authentic copy of the Shah Commission report on Emergency excesses on the table of the House, as it had investigated the “darkest period of democracy”. The Shah Commission report relates to atrocities committed during the Emergency imposed in 1975. During the Zero Hour, Dhankhar asked the government to take note of the issue raised by Deepak Prakash, a BJP MP from Jharkhand, regarding the matter relating to the report.