Uttarakhand rains: Mother, daughter buried alive in Tehri Garhwal landslide

DEHRADUN: The incessant heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand for the past three days has led to a series of landslides, with the latest incident occurring in Toli village, Bhilangana block, Tehri district.

A mother and daughter were crushed to death in their sleep as their house was buried under the debris of a landslide that struck late on Friday night. Other family members managed to escape with their lives by fleeing the scene in the dead of night.

Following the landslide incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and revenue police have rushed to Toli village to carry out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, all schools in Bhilangana block have been closed due to heavy rainfall. The administration has also appealed to villagers in sensitive areas to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

Speaking to this newspaper, Ramesh Jirwal, the head of Toli village, recounted the events of the tragic incident: "Last night, around 2:30 am, heavy rainfall pounded the area. During this time, the house of local resident Veerendra Lal was hit by a landslide. The wall of the house was damaged due to the landslide, which occurred behind the building. Veerendra's wife, Sarita Devi, 36, and their 15-year-old daughter, Ankita, were buried alive under the debris while they were sleeping inside."

Inspector Kavindra Sajwan of SDRF told this newspaper, "After a grueling search and rescue operation that lasted for an hour and a half, the SDRF team recovered the bodies of the two missing women."

According to sources in the Disaster Management Department, the junior high school building in Tingarh village has been completely damaged due to the landslide. Additionally, the pedestrian bridge connecting Vishan village to Dala village has been washed away.