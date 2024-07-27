Viksit Bharat@2047 ambition of every Indian, states can play active role to achieve this aim: PM

NEW DELHI: Making India a developed nation by 2047 is an ambition of every Indian, and states can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi is chairing the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

"Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people," NITI Aayog said in a post on X quoting Modi.