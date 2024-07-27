'Why Mann needs to be afraid of me', asks Punjab Governor amid spat with Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday said he will not refrain from visiting the state’s border districts, even if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “feels bad.”

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the CM over various issues, also asked Mann “not to be afraid of him” and stressed that there was no reason for the CM to be “upset.”

Mann had hit out at Purohit, saying he should refrain from creating an “atmosphere of conflict”. He said the Governor holds a constitutional post and should fulfil his responsibility and “we will fulfil ours.”

Speaking about his tours to the border districts of Pathankot, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran, Purohit spoke told reporters, “I am not a political person. I meet every one and try to help out people. I have my achievements but I do not tell them. Why is CM scared of me?”

He further said, “I am the chancellor of the universities in Punjab; my nature is different, I go by the merit. The CM did not like it. The situation at present is that 10 universities in the state are without regular vice chancellors. As per UGC guidelines, to appoint a vice chancellor, a search committee has to be constituted… I have already appointed 27 VCs in the same method in Tamil Nadu when I was governor there. Stalin is friend of chief minister, he can ask him.’’

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu returned the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeking the removal of the Governor as the Chancellor of the state-run universities and making the CM as the chancellor.

“The President, after due diligence, sent it back, rejecting the bill as the present system should continue,” Purohit said.

While replying to CM Mann’s remarks that the governor is selected and not elected, Purohit said, “ Who says we are not elected? All governors are elected by the President.’’