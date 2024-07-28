EAM Jaishankar invokes Mahatma Gandhi's timeless message of peace, unveils his bust in Tokyo

TOKYO: The timeless message of Mahatma Gandhi that solutions do not come from a battlefield and no era should be an era of war is applicable even today when the world is witnessing conflict, polarisation and bloodshed, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he unveiled a bust of the global Indian icon at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo.

Jaishankar arrived in Japan on Sunday from Laos for a two-day visit for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

He was received by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. During the event, Jaishankar spoke about Gandhi's timeless messages.

"I would say today, at a time when we are seeing so much conflict in the world, so much tension, so much polarisation, so much bloodshed, it's very important that Gandhiji's message was that solutions do not come from a battlefield, that no era should be an era of war. And that message applies today as much as it did 80 years ago," Jaishankar said.

"A second message is something which we all think today in terms of sustainability, of climate friendliness, of green growth, green policies. Gandhiji was the original prophet of sustainable growth," Jaishankar said.

Gandhiji was the greatest advocate of how to live in harmony with nature, he said.