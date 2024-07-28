IIT Roorkee convocation marks 4.32 per cent surge in female graduates

DEHRADUN: The 24th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, held on Saturday, conferred degrees on 2513 students across various disciplines. The occasion was notable for a significant achievement: a 4.32% increase in female graduates, rising from 18.84% in 2022 to 23.16% in 2024.

In her convocation address, Chief guest Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, emphasized the significance of the current era of transformation and disruption. "We are at a crossroads, facing unparalleled opportunities and challenges," she said. "The choices you make, the systems you design, and the innovations you pioneer will not only shape the future of technology but also the future of humanity itself."

In his address, Director K K Pant highlighted the institute's outstanding achievements, citing a record number of patents, prestigious awards, and significant advancements in technology and infrastructure. "We remain at the forefront of research and development," he said. "Throughout the year, our events have made a substantial impact on society, inspiring young minds and shaping the future."

Emphasizing the significance of the milestones achieved, Director K K Pant stated, "These accomplishments serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to progress and our unrelenting dedication to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. As we continue to strive for excellence, we remain steadfast in our resolve to contribute meaningfully to the nation's growth and development."

BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIT Roorkee, exhorted participants at the 24th Convocation ceremony, saying, "As you graduate today, you become part of a proud legacy of IIT Roorkee alumni who have made a profound impact on society. This marks the beginning of your journey, and the world eagerly awaits your innovative solutions and leadership."

Achintya Nath, a B.Tech. graduate in Computer Science and Engineering, has been awarded the coveted President's Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA among undergraduate students admitted through JEE Advanced.

Meanwhile, Parth Sarthi Mishra, a B.Tech. graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering, received the Director's Gold Medal for his exceptional all-round performance among UG students admitted through JEE Advanced.