Mata Prasad Pandey is SP's pick for UP Assembly LoP

Newly appointed Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Newly appointed Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo| X)
LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday appointed Mata Prasad Pandey the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

Yadav has appointed Pandey, SP MLA from Itwa, the leader of opposition in the assembly, a party leader said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs at the SP headquarters here.

Pandey is a former speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

