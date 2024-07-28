Prashant Kishor to launch new political party in Bihar on October 2 ahead of 2025 assembly elections

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar assembly election due in October next year, political analyst Prashant Kishor on Sunday formally announced that he would launch a new political outfit on October 2, 2024, Kishor claimed that one crore members would lay the foundation of the party.

Addressing a meeting of his organisation Jan Suraaj Abhiyan's office bearers in the state capital, Kishor contended that his proposed party would form a 'people's government' after the state assembly election. He expressed confidence in the new party’s potential to make history , asserting that the ‘Jan Suraaj Party’ would be the first in the country to have one crore members on its very first day.

He clarified that this party would not be confined to any particular caste, family, or community. Instead, it would be a collective effort by the people of Bihar.

He said that as many as 1.5 lakh individuals would be nominated as the new party’s office bearers. Kishor who was an ace poll strategist in his former avatar also made it clear that he would not lead the party, but leaders would be elected from their respective assembly constituencies.

He revealed that they would strengthen Jan Suraaj Party before it enters into the assembly election.

Kishor added that the party's leadership would rotate among five social groups, with a leader from the general category holding the position for one year, followed by a leader from the OBCs for another year. This rotation ensures that all five social groups will have the opportunity to lead the party within a five-year period.

He had launched his Jan Suraaj Yatra from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2, 2022 and criss-crossed a large part of Bihar to interact with the common people. He has been equally critical of both Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, accusing them of not doing enough for the growth of the state.

In run up to the launch of the new party, eight separate state level meetings are being held with more than 1.5 lakh office bearers associated with the

campaign across Bihar. In these meetings, the process of forming the party, its leadership, constitution and priorities of the party will be decided with all the office bearers.

Kishor emphasized his commitment to empowering the people of Bihar, stating, "I have decided to support the people of Bihar rather than any specific leader or party. By doing so, the citizens of Bihar will be able to choose capable leaders and facilitate the state's development."