Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Afghan war veterans behind strikes’

“There is speculation that they are retired Pakistani soldiers. Army’s Northern commander and the army chief have also said it,” Hooda said. “Militants are well-trained and well-equipped, and they have been sent specifically to carry out attacks in the Jammu region,” he said.

According to him, there is a change of tactics by the militants. “Earlier a group of 3-4 militants used to carry out fidayeen attacks and fight till they die. Now there is complete change in tactics as they carry out ambushes and then disappear,” Hooda said, adding that security forces also need to change their tactics to tackle the new militancy in Jammu region.

“When you have a new challenge, you have to respond and look for new ways of doing things. We have to redefine our strategy. We have to increase the number of troops in these areas and also re-energise the counter-terrorism grid,” Hooda said.