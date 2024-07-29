Another round of governor reshuffle likely

NEW DELHI: The late Saturday night gubernatorial rejig for eight states and a UT has surprised many in the NDA circles. While states like Maharashtra and Assam got their governors changed, Uttar Pradesh remained untouched despite the likely end of the incumbent governor’s term this month.

As per official communiqué, these appointments will take effect from the date the appointees will assume charge.

Sources, however, said another round of gubernatorial reshuffle is likely for Uttar Pradesh, J&K and some southern states. They also indicated that almost all governor appointees are likely to assume their charge in 3-4 days in poll-bound states such as Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the governor of Assam, a BJP-ruled state, and assigned with the additional charge of Manipur.