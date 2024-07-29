ASI to train overseas experts in heritage conservation

NEW DELHI: As part of the government’s assertion to help countries especially of the Global South in capacity building, and understanding, managing and conserving heritage properties, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will impart training to individuals or experts working in the field of archeology from abroad so that they can understand nuances of preparing a detailed dossier, protection plan and other reports to seek the coveted Unesco World Heritage tag.

According to the culture ministry officials, the training would be given at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology located in Noida.

The officials said that the idea to facilitate and pass on the expertise India has gained to other countries, especially small nations, for conservation and preservation of their heritage sites, which go unnoticed.

“There are many heritage sites in small nations of the Global South or African countries, which should be inscribed on the World Heritage List. However, given the limited resources and knowledge, they are not able to make a case for the same,” said officials privy to the developments.