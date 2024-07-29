‘Genocide in Gaza must stop’, Priyanka Gandhi on Netanyahu’s US speech

NEW DELHI: As Israel’s onslaught on Gaza continues, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s fierce criticism of the Israeli government, which she called “barbaric”, has caught the attention of public intellectuals and has been lauded by many.
Priyanka’s recent response came after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was given a standing ovation on Wednesday during his address to the joint houses of the US Congress.
“It is no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens, and the thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out day after day by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza,” she wrote on X.
Further, she exhorted the global community to condemn Israel’s “genocidal actions and force them to stop.
“It is the moral responsibility of every right thinking individual including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government’s genocidal actions and force them to stop. Their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality. Instead we are subjected to the image of the Israeli Prime Minister being given a standing ovation in the US Congress,” she said.
Referring to Netanyahu’s speech, she said, “He calls it ‘a clash between barbarism and civilisation’. He is absolutely correct, except that it is him and his government that are barbaric and their barbarism is being given the unstinted support of most of the western world. It is truly a shame to watch,” she added.
