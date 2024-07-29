‘Genocide in Gaza must stop’, Priyanka Gandhi on Netanyahu’s US speech

NEW DELHI: As Israel’s onslaught on Gaza continues, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s fierce criticism of the Israeli government, which she called “barbaric”, has caught the attention of public intellectuals and has been lauded by many.

Priyanka’s recent response came after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was given a standing ovation on Wednesday during his address to the joint houses of the US Congress.

“It is no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens, and the thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out day after day by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza,” she wrote on X.

Further, she exhorted the global community to condemn Israel’s “genocidal actions and force them to stop.