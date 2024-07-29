Heavy rainfall leads to widespread waterlogging across Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: On Monday morning, heavy rain continues to batter many regions of Gujarat, causing significant commuting difficulties for locals. The relentless downpours over the past few days have caused severe waterlogging and near-flood conditions in in Sabarkantha, Nadiad, Modasa, and Mahisagar. The Indian Meteorological Department had previously issued a warning of potential rain and thundershowers over the next five days, starting today, affecting several parts of the state.

Today, Gujarat experienced torrential rains in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Mahisagar, and Sabarkantha. Consequently, widespread waterlogging occurred. In Himmatnagar, an entire ST bus got submerged under a bridge. In Vadgam, Banaskantha, four and a half inches of rain fell in just two hours, leading to flooded roads.

Today, three inches of rain fell in Meghraj in the Aravalli district, inundating societies and low-lying areas. In North Gujarat, the entire town of Ambaji was flooded. Due to the heavy rains, water flowed like a river on roads, including the highway leading to the pilgrimage site of Ambaji. Several low-lying areas of Ambaji also experienced waterlogging, and in front of the Ambaji police station, the highway turned into a pool.

In Santarampur of Mahisagar district, rivers have overflowed due to the heavy rains. The causeway leading to Nani Bhugedi village in Santarampur taluka is now submerged. The road to Sanjeli in Dahod district has been closed because the Sukhi river's water has once again flooded the causeway, making the village located on the border of Dahod and Mahisagar districts unreachable. The flow of river water on the causeway has also washed away trees.

Heavy rain in Vadgam, Banaskantha, has led to significant flooding in the Chaapi area market. Vehicles were stranded on the main road due to the inundation, with small vehicles half submerged. Additionally, shops along the highway have been flooded once again.

In Gandhinagar, a light drizzle accompanied by four inches of rain in Mansa taluka within just two and a half hours has resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that heavy rains will continue to affect North, Central, and East Gujarat for the next three days. After heavy rainfall in South Gujarat and Saurashtra, the downpour has now moved to North Gujarat.

On July 29, rainfall was recorded across 201 talukas in Gujarat. Prantij In Sabarkantha district of Central Gujarat received the highest amount, with 5 inch of rain from 8 to 10 in the morning. Due to intense rainfall in catchment areas on Monday, approximately 43 reservoirs in Gujarat were put on high alert. Additionally, the Sardar Sarovar Dam, considered Gujarat's lifeline, currently has 53% water storage. As of July 29, the state has received over 55% of its seasonal average rainfall. The Kutch zone has experienced the highest amount, with 75% of its usual rainfall for the season.