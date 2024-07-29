Keep govt events simple, serve only vegetarian food: Assam CM Himanta to officials

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed district commissioners (DCs) in the state to keep government functions simple and solemn.

He further directed that only vegetarian food must be served at all government functions or whenever there is a visit of the chief minister or ministers to a district.

“In case of the chief minister’s visit to a district, the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars, including that of the DC and the SP,” he said at a conference with the DCs in Guwahati.

Last month, a DC had invited Sarma’s wrath by arranging a grand lunch for the ministers who were attending a meeting of the state Cabinet.

Later, the CM reprimanded the DC through a letter. He said despite repeated instructions to arrange simple vegetarian meals during the Cabinet meeting, the DC did not follow the instruction and elaborate arrangements were made for serving lunch “with too many items”.