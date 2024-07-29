Keep govt events simple, serve only vegetarian food: Assam CM Himanta to officials

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed district commissioners (DCs) in the state to keep government functions simple and solemn.
He further directed that only vegetarian food must be served at all government functions or whenever there is a visit of the chief minister or ministers to a district.
“In case of the chief minister’s visit to a district, the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars, including that of the DC and the SP,” he said at a conference with the DCs in Guwahati.
Last month, a DC had invited Sarma’s wrath by arranging a grand lunch for the ministers who were attending a meeting of the state Cabinet.
Later, the CM reprimanded the DC through a letter. He said despite repeated instructions to arrange simple vegetarian meals during the Cabinet meeting, the DC did not follow the instruction and elaborate arrangements were made for serving lunch “with too many items”.
Meanwhile, Sarma asked the DCs to transform the districts as the fulcrum of administration to ensure convenient disbursal of benefits. He said a core team would be constituted at the state-level to support the DCs to delegate works to the sub-districts.
“DCs should give more emphasis on the areas and sectors that their respective districts are rich in so that each district can contribute to the growth of the state,” the CM said.
He asked them to visit and supervise the construction of government buildings in their respective jurisdictions and actively involve themselves in the development processes of the district.
“DCs should expedite work on health, education and Anganwadi centres as they hold immense potential for development. They should visit residences of achievers in their district,” Sarma further directed.