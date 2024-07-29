Kolkata Diary | TMC member calls out Mamata over mistake

Samirul Islam, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member, made history within the party by publicly correcting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During the Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21, Banerjee mistakenly credited poet Kazi Nazrul Islam with writing the song “Sare Jahan Se Acha,” which was actually composed by Mohammad Allama Iqbal, a renowned poet of the Indian subcontinent. Senior TMC minister Aroop Biswas handed a note to CM, who, on reading it, publicly chastised Islam, saying, “I have named Iqbal as the composer and nobody else. Do not try to teach me all this. I have memorized the poem.”

All eyes on state cabinet reshuffle

Mamata Banerjee has returned to Kolkata after a tumultuous visit to the Niti Aayog in New Delhi. Now all eyes are on Governor CV Ananda Bose to announce a date for the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. Speculations abound about potential changes, with some ministers expected to be dropped and new ones possibly being inducted. TMC leaders are anxious, awaiting the Governor’s decision on the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier, ministers were restless due to delay in the proposed cabinet reshuffle. A file was sent earlier, which was not cleared, sources said.

Madhuparna Thakur’s first public speech

Madhuparna Thakur, the youngest TMC candidate who recently won the Bagdah seat in a by-election, delivered her first public speech at the July 21 rally. Despite her victory, her speech lacked the appeal to the masses. TMC sources said she required training to improve her public speaking skills. In her speech, she suggested that her brother, BJP member Shantanu Thakur, should step down over health issues and entrust responsibilities to her, causing internal TMC concerns about her readiness for public addresses. Daughter of Rajya Sabha member Mamatabala Thakur, she made history by winning the Bagdah seat at the age of 25 years.

Sulagna Sengupta

Our correspondent in West Bengal

sulagnasengupta@newindianexpress.com