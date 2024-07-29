Marathas must not be given OBC quota: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad

JALNA: Former Union minister Bhagwat Karad on Monday said Marathas must not be given quota under the Other Backward Classes segment.

Karad, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the Bharatiya Janata Party's stand on not diluting OBC quota is very clear.

"The 10 per cent quota given to Marathas by the Maharashtra government will stand legal scrutiny. As an OBC, I oppose extending benefits of OBC quota to the Maratha community," he told reporters.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been leading a stir seeking reservations for Marathas under the OBC segment after giving them Kunbi certificates.

This has been vehemently opposed by OBC outfits.